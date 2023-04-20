Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives $79.86 Average PT from Analysts

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.86.

BDRBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Bombardier to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$89.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Vertical Research cut shares of Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$82.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Bombardier Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $51.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.14. Bombardier has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $55.25.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

