Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives $79.86 Average PT from Analysts

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.86.
BDRBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Bombardier to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$89.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Vertical Research cut shares of Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$82.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.
Bombardier Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $51.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.14. Bombardier has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $55.25.
Bombardier Company Profile
Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bombardier (BDRBF)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.