Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives $37.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.18.

A number of brokerages have commented on EAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brinker International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on Brinker International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Brinker International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Insider Activity at Brinker International

In related news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $490,658.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,911.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,986 shares of company stock worth $525,047. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Brinker International Stock Up 0.7 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Brinker International by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Brinker International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EAT opened at $38.50 on Monday. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $42.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.91.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.74 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.