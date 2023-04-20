Analysts Set Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Price Target at $42.00

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on TDC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $40.57 on Monday. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.23, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradata

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

