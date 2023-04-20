Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) PT Raised to C$72.50

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$72.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 1.3 %

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$66.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$39.05 and a 1 year high of C$70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a current ratio of 23.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$61.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$55.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 62.83%. The business had revenue of C$320.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$326.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.5607964 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.70, for a total transaction of C$197,085.00. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.