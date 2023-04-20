JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Redrow (LON:RDW) Price Target to GBX 440

Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($4.95) to GBX 440 ($5.44) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.55) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, February 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($7.73) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Redrow from GBX 644 ($7.97) to GBX 650 ($8.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.04) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($6.99) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 553.56 ($6.85).

RDW stock opened at GBX 503 ($6.22) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 914.55, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.69. Redrow has a 12-month low of GBX 367.40 ($4.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 590 ($7.30). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 482.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 470.10.

In other Redrow news, insider Barbara Richmond acquired 4,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 494 ($6.11) per share, with a total value of £19,809.40 ($24,513.55). Insiders own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

