Analysts Set Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Price Target at $5.98

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.98.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. DNB Markets cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

NOK opened at $4.62 on Monday. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Nokia Oyj’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 393,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

