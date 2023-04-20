Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) PT Raised to C$11.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$8.75 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.40 to C$6.15 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.71.

Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of WDO opened at C$8.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 0.60. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$6.00 and a 1-year high of C$14.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06.

Insider Activity at Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$75.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$83.00 million. Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.112648 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 38,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.31, for a total value of C$282,231.79. In other news, Director Warwick Morley-Jepson acquired 10,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 38,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.31, for a total transaction of C$282,231.79. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

