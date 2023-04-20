CIBC Boosts Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Price Target to C$11.50

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

VGCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Victoria Gold from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Victoria Gold from C$16.25 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Victoria Gold Price Performance

Victoria Gold stock opened at C$10.29 on Monday. Victoria Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.56 and a 12-month high of C$15.07. The stock has a market cap of C$663.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.44.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

