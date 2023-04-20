Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by ATB Capital from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.88.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TVE opened at C$4.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.45. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.78. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.28 and a 52 week high of C$6.48.

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$423.76 million during the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 29.28%. On average, analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.5460614 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tamarack Valley Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Shimek purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,600.00. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

(Get Rating)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.