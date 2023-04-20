TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Raised to C$52.00 at Barclays

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.21% from the company’s previous close.

TRP has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$60.50 to C$59.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Veritas Investment Research raised TC Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$62.50.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP opened at C$56.04 on Tuesday. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$50.70 and a 1 year high of C$74.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 87.56, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.85.

Insider Transactions at TC Energy

About TC Energy

In other TC Energy news, Director Richard Prior bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$36.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,970.00. In related news, Director Richard Prior purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$36.90 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$56.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,851.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,148 shares of company stock worth $149,679. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

