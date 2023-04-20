True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) PT Lowered to C$3.50

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TNT.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. CIBC cut their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

True North Commercial REIT Stock Performance

Shares of TNT.UN stock opened at C$3.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.72, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.45. True North Commercial REIT has a one year low of C$3.16 and a one year high of C$7.15. The firm has a market cap of C$311.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.36.

About True North Commercial REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.