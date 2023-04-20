TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$173.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$171.00 to C$173.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.78% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TFII. TD Securities raised their price objective on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$171.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$150.78.
TFI International Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of TSE:TFII opened at C$159.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$162.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$147.17. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$93.63 and a 12-month high of C$173.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19.
Insider Activity at TFI International
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Read More
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.