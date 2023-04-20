TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$173.00

TFI International (TSE:TFIIGet Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$171.00 to C$173.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TFII. TD Securities raised their price objective on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$171.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$150.78.

Shares of TSE:TFII opened at C$159.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$162.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$147.17. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$93.63 and a 12-month high of C$173.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19.

In related news, insider TFI International Inc. purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$144.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,333,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,316,702.50. In related news, insider TFI International Inc. purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$144.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,333,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,316,702.50. Also, Director Joey Saputo sold 10,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$172.73, for a total transaction of C$1,727,260.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $13,175,535 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

