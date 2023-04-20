National Bankshares Boosts Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target to C$9.25

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SSL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.69.

Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$7.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.25. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.29 and a 1 year high of C$10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 52.69% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of C$52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.0915254 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

