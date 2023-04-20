Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) was upgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$97.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$100.00. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TD. CSFB reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$99.45.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TSE TD opened at C$83.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$84.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$87.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$76.40 and a one year high of C$97.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$152.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Transactions at Toronto-Dominion Bank

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

In other news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total value of C$3,367,426.32. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

