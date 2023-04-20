PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Lowered to C$26.50

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 target price on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.25.

Shares of PSK opened at C$20.75 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$15.08 and a twelve month high of C$23.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.00 million. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 51.27%. Research analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.0582011 earnings per share for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

