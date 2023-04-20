Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at National Bankshares

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s previous close.

SGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Surge Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Surge Energy from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.71.

Shares of TSE SGY opened at C$9.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$902.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.12.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

