Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$3.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.60 to C$3.40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.77.

Slate Office REIT Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SOT.UN stock opened at C$2.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.52. Slate Office REIT has a 12-month low of C$2.11 and a 12-month high of C$5.22. The firm has a market cap of C$170.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.12.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

