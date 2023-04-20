Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Set at C$12.50 by BMO Capital Markets

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) received a C$12.50 price objective from BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SPB. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.25.
Superior Plus Price Performance
SPB opened at C$10.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.87. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$9.44 and a 12-month high of C$12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.15.
About Superior Plus
Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.
