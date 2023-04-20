Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$52.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SU. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. CSFB dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$54.07.
Shares of SU opened at C$41.55 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$36.39 and a 52-week high of C$53.62. The company has a market cap of C$54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.20.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
