Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at National Bankshares

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 46.70% from the stock’s current price.

OSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.43.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Osisko Mining Stock Performance

OSK stock opened at C$4.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.43. Osisko Mining has a 12 month low of C$2.36 and a 12 month high of C$4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.