Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Raised to C$27.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.63.

Shares of OR stock opened at C$21.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$11.90 and a twelve month high of C$22.87. The company has a market cap of C$3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.43.

In other news, Director Sean Roosen sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.31, for a total value of C$65,366.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 561,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,283,701.64. In other news, Director Sean Roosen sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.31, for a total value of C$65,366.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 561,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,283,701.64. Also, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total value of C$276,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 42,770 shares of company stock valued at $797,516 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

