Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) PT Raised to C$34.50

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$34.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 46.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PAAS. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$32.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Pan American Silver stock opened at C$23.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.11. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$18.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

