Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Lowered to C$51.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays set a C$52.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$51.73.
Shares of PPL stock opened at C$44.58 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$40.81 and a 12-month high of C$53.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$44.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.52.
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.
