National Bankshares Increases Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$60.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.40% from the company’s previous close.

SU has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Eight Capital raised Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.07.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SU stock opened at C$41.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.20. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$36.39 and a 1-year high of C$53.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

