National Bank Financial Increases Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$60.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.07.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

TSE SU opened at C$41.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.72. The firm has a market cap of C$54.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.20. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$36.39 and a 52 week high of C$53.62.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.