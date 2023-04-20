Regions Financial (RF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 21st. Analysts expect Regions Financial to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Regions Financial has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. On average, analysts expect Regions Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RF opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 715.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Regions Financial by 89.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.68.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

