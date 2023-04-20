Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Cut to Tender at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a tender rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$2.75 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$2.50.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a tender rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.73 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.64.

Shares of CMMC opened at C$2.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$566.68 million, a PE ratio of -12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.10. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.23 and a twelve month high of C$3.74.

In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.56 per share, with a total value of C$25,600.00. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

