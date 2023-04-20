Jim Wynn Purchases 145,100 Shares of GreenRoc Mining plc (LON:GROC) Stock

GreenRoc Mining plc (LON:GROC – Get Rating) insider Jim Wynn purchased 145,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £4,353 ($5,386.71).

GreenRoc Mining Trading Up 5.6 %

LON GROC opened at GBX 3.75 ($0.05) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.35. GreenRoc Mining plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3.03 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 7 ($0.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.04 million and a P/E ratio of -375.00.

About GreenRoc Mining

GreenRoc Mining Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral assets. GreenRoc Mining Plc was formerly known as Pole Star Resources Plc and changed its name to GreenRoc Mining Plc in July 2021. GreenRoc Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

