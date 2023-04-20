Jim Wynn Purchases 145,100 Shares of GreenRoc Mining plc (LON:GROC) Stock

GreenRoc Mining plc (LON:GROC – Get Rating) insider Jim Wynn purchased 145,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £4,353 ($5,386.71).
GreenRoc Mining Trading Up 5.6 %
LON GROC opened at GBX 3.75 ($0.05) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.35. GreenRoc Mining plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3.03 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 7 ($0.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.04 million and a P/E ratio of -375.00.
About GreenRoc Mining
See Also
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for GreenRoc Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenRoc Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.