Brokerages Set Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Target Price at $22.00

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

JRONY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €24.10 ($26.20) to €24.80 ($26.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $48.82 on Monday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

