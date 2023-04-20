Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCLGet Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SRCL. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average of $48.08. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.26 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stericycle will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Stericycle

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,460. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stericycle

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 318.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Further Reading

