Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SRCL. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average of $48.08. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Stericycle

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.26 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stericycle will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,460. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stericycle

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 318.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.