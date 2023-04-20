FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FB Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.02.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FB Financial will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $199,512.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,761,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,750,947.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 6,800 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $199,512.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,761,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,750,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raja J. Jubran bought 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $199,198.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,573.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 702.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in FB Financial by 413.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

