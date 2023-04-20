The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Receives $37.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NYT shares. Barclays raised New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times Price Performance

NYSE NYT opened at $39.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.14. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.99. New York Times has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $44.49.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.87 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,191,807.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,191,807.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,922.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Times in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in New York Times by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in New York Times by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Times Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.