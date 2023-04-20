Yariv Dafna Buys 20,000 Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Stock

888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Rating) insider Yariv Dafna bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($19,304.54).

888 Trading Down 0.6 %

888 stock opened at GBX 77.15 ($0.95) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The company has a market capitalization of £344.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,102.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.67. 888 Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 50.50 ($0.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 220 ($2.72). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 64.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 82.64.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on 888 shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 888 to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.04) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 320 ($3.96) to GBX 220 ($2.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

