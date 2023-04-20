Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Short Interest Up 17.5% in March

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 483,900 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the March 15th total of 411,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.
Aimia Price Performance
AIMFF opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Aimia has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $4.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71.
Aimia Company Profile
