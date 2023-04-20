Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Short Interest Up 17.5% in March

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 483,900 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the March 15th total of 411,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Aimia Price Performance

AIMFF opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Aimia has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $4.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71.

Get Aimia alerts:

Aimia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Aimia, Inc is a holding company, which focus on long-term investments in public and private companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes. It operates through the following segments: Holdings and Investment Management. The Holdings segment includes firm’s long-term investments, as well as minority investments in public securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.