ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,536,500 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the March 15th total of 9,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21,073.0 days.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ANPDF opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66. ANTA Sports Products has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

