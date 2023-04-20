ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,536,500 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the March 15th total of 9,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21,073.0 days.
ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ANPDF opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66. ANTA Sports Products has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67.
About ANTA Sports Products
