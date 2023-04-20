Insider Selling: Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Sells 153,233 Shares of Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider Nigel Wilson sold 153,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.09), for a total transaction of £383,082.50 ($474,053.33).

Legal & General Group Price Performance

LON LGEN opened at GBX 253.30 ($3.13) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 247.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 247.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 619.54. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 201.40 ($2.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 287.90 ($3.56). The company has a market cap of £15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 703.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Legal & General Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.93 ($0.17) per share. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 5.24%. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,277.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on LGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.39) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 397 ($4.91) to GBX 390 ($4.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Legal & General Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 345 ($4.27) to GBX 290 ($3.59) in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 322.14 ($3.99).

(Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.