Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Short Interest Up 26.0% in March

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the March 15th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 102.6 days.
Shares of ADLRF stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $12.10.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th.
