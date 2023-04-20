Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Short Interest Up 22.1% in March

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,074,800 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 880,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,687.0 days.

Accor Price Performance

OTCMKTS ACRFF opened at $32.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.98. Accor has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $33.49.

Get Accor alerts:

About Accor

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.