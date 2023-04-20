Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG) Short Interest Update

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 591,200 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the March 15th total of 682,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.
Applied Energetics Stock Down 2.6 %
OTCMKTS:AERG opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 1.09. Applied Energetics has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.23.
Applied Energetics Company Profile
