Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG) Short Interest Update

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 591,200 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the March 15th total of 682,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Applied Energetics Stock Down 2.6 %

OTCMKTS:AERG opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 1.09. Applied Energetics has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.23.

Applied Energetics Company Profile

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the business of development and manufacturing advanced high-performance lasers, advanced optical systems, high voltage electronics, and integrated guided energy systems for prospective defense, national security, industrial, biomedical, and scientific customers. The company was founded by Stephen William McCahon and Joseph C.

