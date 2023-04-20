Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Short Interest Up 15.8% in March

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,719,500 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the March 15th total of 3,211,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACDVF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC cut their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $14.62 on Thursday. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average is $14.50.

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada engages in the provision of airline transportation services. Its services cover full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other.

