Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$80.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target upped by ATB Capital from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$78.60.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 1.0 %

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$72.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$52.67 and a 1 year high of C$79.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$69.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$69.10.

Imperial Oil Announces Dividend

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.46 by C$0.40. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of C$14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.82 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 8.7949029 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

