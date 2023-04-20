ATB Capital Lowers Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$31.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut Cenovus Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. CSFB decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.62.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

CVE opened at C$23.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.34. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$19.90 and a 12 month high of C$31.19.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Cenovus Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 13.44%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Alex Pourbaix bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, with a total value of C$534,000.00. In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.28 per share, with a total value of C$48,560.00. Also, Director Alex Pourbaix bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 97,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,090 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.