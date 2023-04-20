Jefferies Financial Group Increases First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$40.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.75% from the company’s current price.

FM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.35.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$34.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$18.67 and a 52-week high of C$43.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

About First Quantum Minerals

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$352,125.00. In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$352,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$35,867.00. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.