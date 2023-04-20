First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$42.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.59% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.35.
First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of TSE FM opened at C$34.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of C$23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.83. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$18.67 and a 52-week high of C$43.28.
Insider Buying and Selling
First Quantum Minerals Company Profile
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
Further Reading
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.