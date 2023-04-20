First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$42.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.35.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$34.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of C$23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.83. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$18.67 and a 52-week high of C$43.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$35,867.00. In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$352,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$35,867.00. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.