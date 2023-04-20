Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Lowered to C$7.50 at ATB Capital

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by ATB Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.60.

Shares of TSE:CR opened at C$4.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.30. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.80 and a 12-month high of C$6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$725.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total value of C$36,558.57. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

