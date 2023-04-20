Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Cut to C$38.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 58.93% from the stock’s previous close.
CVE has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.62.
Cenovus Energy Price Performance
CVE opened at C$23.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.34. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$19.90 and a 52-week high of C$31.19.
Cenovus Energy Company Profile
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.
