National Bankshares Lowers Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$5.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CR. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.60.

Shares of Crew Energy stock opened at C$4.63 on Tuesday. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.80 and a 1 year high of C$6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$725.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.76, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.30.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total value of C$36,558.57. 7.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

