National Bankshares Increases Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$18.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNGet Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s previous close.

DIR.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.25 to C$16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.84.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$14.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.93. The firm has a market cap of C$3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.21. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1-year low of C$10.25 and a 1-year high of C$16.18.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

