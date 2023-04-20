First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Upgraded at National Bankshares

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$18.50 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

First Capital Realty stock opened at C$15.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.68. First Capital Realty has a 1 year low of C$14.08 and a 1 year high of C$18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.27, a P/E/G ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.59.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

