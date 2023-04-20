National Bank Financial Lowers Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$38.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective cut by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.93% from the stock’s current price.

CVE has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.62.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$23.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. The stock has a market cap of C$45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.93. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$19.90 and a 12 month high of C$31.19.

In other news, Director Alex Pourbaix acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$485,030.00. In related news, Director Alex Pourbaix purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.25 per share, with a total value of C$485,030.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 220,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.69, for a total value of C$5,658,494.05. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 97,000 shares of company stock worth $2,309,090. Insiders own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

